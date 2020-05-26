Every time the NC State Wolfpack acquires a new football commitment, the belltower lights up red. In honor of the tradition head coach Dave Doeren brought to Raleigh, we've named our commitment tracker accordingly. Below is a list in chronological order (most recent first) of each of NC State's 2021 football commits. We will update this list each time the red light comes on.

NC State Wolfpack commit Aaron McLaughlin is the No. 21 ranked pro-style quarterback nationally. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis (Rockingham, N.C.)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 307 lbs Jaleel Davis felt NC State was home NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis Bio: Davis is ranked No. 54 nationally among offensive tackles and is the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina according to Rivals. He is ranked second-highest among offensive linemen in the state and became the Wolfpack’s top-ranked in-state commitment at the time of his commitment. Davis is high school teammates of fellow 2021 NC State commit Jakolbe Baldwin and is the Wolfpack's second commitment in the class from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C. After receiving other offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and East Carolina, Davis said the coaches at NC State went above and beyond to land the lineman. “The coaching staff played a big role,” said Davis of his decision to commit to NC State. “They were constantly on me, checking in on me. It just felt like home.”

Three-star pro-style quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 205 lbs 2019 Passing Stats: 2,018 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 61 percent completion accuracy in 10 games. 2019 Rushing Stats: 284 yards and nine touchdowns with 79 carries NC State football commitment analysis: Quarterback Aaron McLaughlin Bio: McLaughlin is rated by Rivals as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 24 prospect in talent-rich Georgia. At the Nike Elite 11 Regional last year, McLaughlin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds and the shuttle in 4.33 seconds while registering a 36.4-inch vertical leap. McLaughlin originally committed to Auburn in July of 2019, but the Wolfpack beat out Auburn as well as Arkansas, Arizona, Louisville and Miami after the quarterback's recruitment reopened in February. "They have great history with quarterbacks," said McLaughlin. "They push players to be better men, not just football players. I know North Carolina State is the school — it is definitely the school for me."

Three-star running back Caleb McDowell (Leesburg, Ga.)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 lbs Stats: As a sophomore at Bainbridge, McDowell ran for 185 times for 964 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for scores. On defense, McDowell had 35 tackles, two interceptions (including one pick-six), seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Caleb McDowell Coach: NC State commit Caleb McDowell is a dynamic athlete Bio: McDowell was first-team all-state a season ago by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a defensive back, and he was his region’s “Athlete of the Year” by the coaches. He helped Lee County go 11-2 and reach the AAAAAA state quarterfinals. The No. 72 prospect in Georgia was recruited to NC State to playing running back by Kurt Roper, the running backs coach at NC State. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, among others. “I felt very comfortable there,” said McDowell. "Me and the whole coaching staff at NC State, we had a bond like no other coaching staff in the country. They made me feel at home, and they never pressured me to make a decision. That really helped my decision a lot.”

Three-star defensive back Mario Love Jr. (Cornelius, N.C.)

Height: 5-9 Weight: 170 lbs 2019 Stats: 23 tackles (17 solo) and an interception in 10 games. He also returned a fumble for 20 yards. NC State football commitment analysis: Cornerback Mario Love Jr. Mario Love expected to be a quality performer at NC State Bio: Love is the No. 45 ranked recruit in the state of North Carolina's 2021 class. Love, who was offered by NC State in the summer following his freshman year in high school, picked the Wolfpack over earlier offers from, among others, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee. “They send people to the NFL every year and develop people that go there,” Love said. “I know people who went there and got better in one year or even in a few weeks. You can grow as a person.”

Three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin (Rockingham, N.C.)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 lbs 2019 Stats: 34 receptions, 687 receiving yards, 20.2 yards per catch and eight touchdowns. NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jakolbe Baldwin Coach: NC State commit Jakolbe Baldwin is consistent Bio: Baldwin is the No. 43 recruit in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals. He picked NC State over notable offers from Duke, Michigan State, Appalachian State and Vanderbilt. At NC State's summer camp last year, Baldwin, who has a 6-foot-3 wingspan, was timed at 4.13 and 4.21 seconds in the shuttle. He also had impressive leaps of 10-foot-0 in the broad jump and 33.8-inch in the vertical. “He’s ready for the moment at all times,” said Bryan Till, Baldwin's head coach at Richmond Senior High. “When we have to go to him, in the big games, he had big catches in every big game we had last year.”

Three-star wide receiver Julian Gray (Huntersville, N.C.)