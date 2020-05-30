On Thursday afternoon, NC State football landed its seventh verbal commitment in the 2021 class when two-star offensive tackle Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High verbally committed to the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also had offers from, among others, Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, UCF and Appalachian State.



Here is an analysis of Gentry's commitment.