NC State football recruiting commitment analysis: OL Thornton Gentry
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Thursday afternoon, NC State football landed its seventh verbal commitment in the 2021 class when two-star offensive tackle Thornton Gentry from Chapin (S.C.) High verbally committed to the Wolfpack.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also had offers from, among others, Kansas State, Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, UCF and Appalachian State.
Here is an analysis of Gentry's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news