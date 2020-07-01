 Demie Sumo breaks down his commitment to NC State Wolfpack football
football

Demie Sumo breaks down his commitment to NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
New NC State Wolfpack football commit Demie Sumo, a versatile running back at Willingboro (N.J.) High likes to think he’s different from other high school football stars.

For instance, most athletes want to be a “G.O.A.T” (acronym for greatest of all time). Sumo wants to be different, hence he associates himself with a shark. His junior year highlight film, for instance, is called, "Slimey Shark."

"The animal is a beast in the ocean,” Sumo said. “It’s the king of the ocean. That’s why I picked the sharks. It’s different. It’s just me.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Sumo decided he was going to bring that mentality to NC State. He verbally committed to the Wolfpack after also considering offers from, among others, Temple, Northern Illinois, Toledo and Buffalo.

Sumo's commitment graphic from NC State included a reference to "Slimey Shark."
