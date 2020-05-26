NC State football commitment analysis: Offensive tackle Jaleel Davis
On Tuesday afternoon, NC State football landed its sixth verbal commitment in the 2021 class when three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis from Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., committed t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news