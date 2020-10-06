Three-star safety Chase Hattley from Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C., said that he became 100 percent certain last week that NC State was the choice for him, and it was then that he then informed the Wolfpack coaches over the phone of his intentions.

But the public reveal did not happen until Tuesday afternoon.

Hattley said that it was fun to keep people guessing, but also noted after sending out the tweet announcing his pledge, “It was good to really finish that off.”

Hattley had narrowed his options down to offers from NC State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.