NC State football commitment analysis: LB Caden Fordham

NC State football added a commitment from three-star Caden Fordham from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles on late Tuesday evening.

Fordham had 93 tackles, including 11 for loss and six sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a junior.

Here is an analysis of Fordham's commitment.

Caden Fordham had eight other Power Five offers besides NC State Wolfpack football.
