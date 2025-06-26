NC State football commitment analysis: OL Landry Brede

NC State football landed Mentor (Ohio) High senior tackle Landry Brede on Wednesday, the 11th verbal commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2026.
Here is an analysis of Brede commitment.
Mentor (Ohio) High senior offensive lineman Landry Brede visited five colleges for official visits.
Southern Durham (N.C.) High junior Lance Henderson has steadily built a good recruiting relationship with NC State.
Junior forward C.J. Rosser can now add being a gold medalist to his growing resume.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Senior wing Cole Cloer was able to meet new NC State coach Will Wade for the first time Tuesday.
Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear junior running back Tai Phillips has watched his recruiting life change in June.
