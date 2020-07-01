 Analysis of Demie Sumo's commitment to NC State Wolfpack football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 14:04:46 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Demie Sumo

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State Wolfpack football added its 13th verbal commitment of the 2021 class when running back/athlete Demie Sumo from Willingboro (N.J.) High announced his decision.

Sumo picked the Wolfpack over offers from Temple, Northern Illinois and Buffalo. The 6-foot, 205-pounder was an all-county performer as a junior.

Here is an analysis of Sumo's commitment.

NC State Wolfpack football commit Demie Sumo scored touchdowns running, receiving, returning kicks and defensively as a junior.
Sumo scored touchdowns running, receiving, returning kicks and defensively as a junior. (Demie Sumo)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}