New NC State football commit Nate Evans of Cox High in Virginia Beach, Va., hails from an athletic family that are all apparent naturals at defensive back.

His older brother Levonta Taylor shined at Florida State, a three-year starter who signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2020 NFL Draft. Another older brother, Keontae Jenkins, signed to play for TCU in the 2020 recruiting class.

Cox head coach Bill Stachelski thinks the combination of those genes and family-fueled competition have helped make Evans a major college football prospect.

“I think they probably just all compete with one another, and they all seem to be DBs, too,” Stachelski noted. “So it’s kind of in the blood lines.”

What’s also is a common denominator between Jenkins and Evans, the two brothers Stachelski has coached, is a pure passion for football.