Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When Nate Evans from Cox High in Virginia Beach, Va., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to Evans' commitment.
C O M M I T T E D🐺 #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/tIZNPau5aJ— Nate Evans (@Naateevans) June 4, 2020
The Red Light came on again strong today!!! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/FaONFggJqt— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 4, 2020
Light It Up!!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/B9g6moDrit— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) June 4, 2020
TN to NCSTATE the Pack gets stronger #1Pack1Goal #BeachTime— Brian Mitchell (@BMitchellNCS) June 5, 2020
Yessir https://t.co/ohQQCWR0k0— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) June 4, 2020
#Pack21 Rollin!! 🔥🐺 pic.twitter.com/Xsw9SUdqo3— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) June 4, 2020
💣 BOMB - newest DB Commit can lock ‘em down. Got @BMitchellNCS and @31_CoachFAL feeling like ... #whosnext #noflyzone pic.twitter.com/TyZCDDVLfF— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) June 5, 2020
3-star defensive back Nate Evans flips his commitment from Tennessee to NC State.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 4, 2020
The Virginia native committed to the Vols back in November. https://t.co/LPiw8veLZ6
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina state university #1Pack1Goal❤️ @BMitchellNCS pic.twitter.com/zxMbBbqJ5j— Nate Evans (@Naateevans) January 8, 2020
Another Night=Another Red Light!! #HTT #RedLightIsHot pic.twitter.com/NsvArIGkrZ— Jake Ellsworth (@CoachJEllsworth) June 4, 2020
Keep the Red Light Burning!!! #Pack21 #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/6z6Wuuc6UO— Coach Devin Bice (@devinbice88) June 5, 2020
👀🚨— Gavin Locklear (@CoachGLocklear) June 4, 2020
That red light came on AGAIN and it’s got me feelin like this!
Who’s next⁉️ pic.twitter.com/WhExffov73
#WPN the🚨 is on, Yesirrr 🐺🐺🏈pic.twitter.com/Lq2JndGQJ6— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) June 4, 2020
