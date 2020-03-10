Julian Gray breaks down decision to commit to NC State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football recruiting finally got on the board Saturday afternoon when three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., announced his pledge to the Wolfpack.
The decision for Gray came one day after he was in Raleigh to watch a spring practice. Gray, though, said that it was not necessarily his intention to nail down a decision that day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news