Social media reaction: Jordan Poole commits to NC State
Here are some of the reaction across social media Saturday to the news that three-star linebacker Jordan Poole from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C., had verbally committed to NC State Wolfpack football.
COMMITTED...#ripdad ! pic.twitter.com/4vl5tGAPRR— Poole (@jordan_poole03) August 8, 2020
Congratulations my brotha! Welcome to the family!!!! I’m excited for you! Can’t wait to see you In the red and white! Make sure y’all go show my brotha some love!!!— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) August 8, 2020
@jordan_poole03 https://t.co/BvlBbUfM26
Welcome to the family brother ✊🏾💯— Earl Wolff (@Ewolff28) August 8, 2020
Yessir Let WORK ! ❤️ https://t.co/tQgv9ZjBEx— CeeJay✨ (@cfrmda4) August 8, 2020
Hold up... Pack 21 😈 #savages pic.twitter.com/Mb0P6bctxx— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) August 8, 2020
Homegrown Red Light!!! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/oaRGY7UMN3— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) August 8, 2020
#WPN Crank me up, the 🚨 is on #Pack21 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/lEMRh0oYWK— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) August 8, 2020
It’s HOT in Raleigh right now and it’s not from the sun it’s from that RED LIGHT!!! #Homegrown #HTT— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) August 8, 2020
Man did it get real Red Hot on a Saturday? Turn it up & on! #Pack21 #CultureDriven pic.twitter.com/TGTxFZ6Kla— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) August 8, 2020
Let’s Go!! You win championships by playing great Defense! #pack21 just got better! pic.twitter.com/32JG4E5Clo— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) August 8, 2020
August 8, 2020
#Homegrown baby!! #LightItRed #WPN pic.twitter.com/A7LrgNHPAt— JJ Daugherty (@Coach_JJdoc) August 8, 2020
Light it RED! 🚨#Pack21 | #HTT pic.twitter.com/WUfqSgGyY5— Munday Tatum (@munday_tatum) August 8, 2020
How bout that Wolfpack! 🐺🐺Light it Red!! 🚨🚨 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/fdTDDmkL7M— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) August 8, 2020
Home Grown staying HOME!!! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/exNxvPPFlR— Austin Shelton (@ustinShelton) August 8, 2020
——
