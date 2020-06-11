News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 13:28:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: NC State commit Caden Fordham well suited for modern football

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Matt Toblin just completed his first season as the head football coach at Bolles High in Jacksonville, Fla., and enjoyed great success. Bolles reached the 4-A state title game before falling in a close, 25-21 contest to Booker T. Washington High from Miami.

In that state title contest, three-star Caden Fordham had eight tackles, including a sack. He broke up a pass, hurried the quarterback once, handled the punting, did one kickoff and even returned a kick 10 yards.

Toblin knew right away that Fordham was a unique athlete. He had the good problem of trying to figure out what the best role for him would be on his team.

Caden Fordham made a verbal commitment to NC State Wolfpack football on Tuesday evening.
Fordham made a verbal commitment to NC State on Tuesday evening.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}