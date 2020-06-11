Matt Toblin just completed his first season as the head football coach at Bolles High in Jacksonville, Fla., and enjoyed great success. Bolles reached the 4-A state title game before falling in a close, 25-21 contest to Booker T. Washington High from Miami.

In that state title contest, three-star Caden Fordham had eight tackles, including a sack. He broke up a pass, hurried the quarterback once, handled the punting, did one kickoff and even returned a kick 10 yards.

Toblin knew right away that Fordham was a unique athlete. He had the good problem of trying to figure out what the best role for him would be on his team.