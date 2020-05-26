Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C., head coach Bryan Till has a good way of explaining why it’s hard to sometimes teach a big lineman to be aggressive on the field.

“A lot of these big guys come in, and they don’t necessarily have the natural aggression,” Til started. “It’s not their fault. A lot of times they have been conditioned to go easy on everybody. It’s just the way of the nature of school.

“When they play around with their friends, it's, ’Hey, don’t hurt the little guy.’”

Jaleel Davis, a 6-foot-5, 307-pounder who announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Tuesday afternoon, qualifies as a big guy. Till quickly saw the upside in Davis, but it was a natural mean streak on the field that led the coach to know Davis was going to be a good player.