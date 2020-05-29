About a third of a way into the regular season in 2017 for Chapin (S.C.) High, head coach Justin Gentry was approached by his offensive line coach. A stomach bug was working its way through the team, and ahead of a big rivalry game the line was especially being hit hard.

In need of reinforcement, a 225-pounder from the JV team was going to need to be called up: the coach’s son Thornton Gentry.

Then matters turned a little more desperate. On the day of the game one of the remaining starters on the line was sent home from school sick. Now Thornton was not only playing, he was starting in an important rivalry game.

“He didn’t bat an eye,.” Justin remembered. “Of course, he was a rookie and made some rookie mistakes, but he got out there his freshman year and fought tooth and nose. … It wasn’t perfect, but I saw then he had the fight of a champion in him.

“He’s just gotten better every year. He’s a very dedicated young man.”