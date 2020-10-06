NC State Wolfpack football commitment analysis: Safety Chase Hattley
On Tuesday afternoon, NC State Wolfpack football landed its 19th verbal commitment when three-star safety Chase Hattley from Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 34 prospect from North Carolina in what is arguably the deepest class of talent in the state has seen.
Here is an analysis of Hattley's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news