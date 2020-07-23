Two-star athlete Demie Sumo committed to NC State in early July and was recruited as a versatile offensive weapon to join the Wolfpack 2021 class.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Sumo comes from Willingboro High in Willingboro (N.J.), a town 20 miles east of Philadelphia.

His high school coach, Stephen Everette, agreed to an interview with The Wolfpacker to discuss his first-hand experience in watching Sumo’s development.