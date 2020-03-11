NC State football commitment analysis: WR Jakolbe Baldwin
For the second time in four days, NC State football landed a verbal commitment from a three-star in-state receiver. This time it was Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond County High in Rockingham, N.C.
Here is an analysis of Baldwin's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news