Listed at 6-foot-5, 307-pounds, Davis is ranked No. 54 nationally among offensive tackles and is the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina according to Rivals.

NC State received its sixth football commitment for the 2021 class when three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack via Twitter Tuesday.

He is ranked second-highest among offensive linemen in the state and becomes the Wolfpack’s top-ranked in-state commitment for the time being.

Davis is already a teammate of fellow 2021 NC State commit Jakolbe Baldwin at Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C.

He was the starting left tackle for the Raiders, who went 13-0 until falling in the third round of the 4-AA state playoffs last year to eventual-champions Charlotte Vance High.

