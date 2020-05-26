News More News
Jaleel Davis felt NC State was home

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State received its sixth football commitment for the 2021 class when three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis announced his decision to play for the Wolfpack via Twitter Tuesday.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 307-pounds, Davis is ranked No. 54 nationally among offensive tackles and is the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina according to Rivals.

He is ranked second-highest among offensive linemen in the state and becomes the Wolfpack’s top-ranked in-state commitment for the time being.

Davis is already a teammate of fellow 2021 NC State commit Jakolbe Baldwin at Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C.

He was the starting left tackle for the Raiders, who went 13-0 until falling in the third round of the 4-AA state playoffs last year to eventual-champions Charlotte Vance High.

