Here are some of the reactions across social media Saturday to the news that three-star linebacker Zyun Reeves from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C., had verbally committed to NC State Wolfpack football.

That Red Light is burning again!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal

Welcome to the family bro ❤️ https://t.co/3HBmZq1XnG

NEW VIDEO: Zyun Reeves: NC State liked his size, ability to move https://t.co/mcOdeyPvRS pic.twitter.com/rFlA7rcTrj

Big (6-7) time in state commitment for NC State. https://t.co/kOALCEwnN2

Let's go bro gang 4L imma see u in the league fasho ‼‼❤ https://t.co/FNAnqnCiWa

