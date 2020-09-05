Social media reaction: Zyun Reeves commits to NC State
NC State Wolfpack football recruiting commitment analysis: Zyun Reeves
Coach: NC State commit Zyun Reeves could be dominant
Q&A with Pack commit Zyun Reeves
Here are some of the reactions across social media Saturday to the news that three-star linebacker Zyun Reeves from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C., had verbally committed to NC State Wolfpack football.
🐺🔴⚪️#AGTG🙏🏾#Committed— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) September 4, 2020
(@PackFootball/@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS) pic.twitter.com/VuSfHK5IcX
Red Light Friday WPN. #Homegrown 1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/4lmiYAB2Vw— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) September 4, 2020
Let’s Go!! #Pack21 #HTT #HomeGrown The Pack just got stronger!! #KnockBack pic.twitter.com/6WGJYopaEA— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) September 4, 2020
That Red Light is burning again!! #HTT #1Pack1Goal— Tony Gibson (@CoachTonyGibson) September 4, 2020
Welcome bro❗️❗️❗️— Travali (@Travali18) September 4, 2020
Yessirrr brotha!!!🔥🔥— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) September 4, 2020
🚨 welcome!!! @ReevesZyun https://t.co/y2xra9Y3JX— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) September 4, 2020
336!!! https://t.co/B8caG8TTJq— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) September 4, 2020
yes sir!!! #WPN https://t.co/NhhSRcTkLb— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) September 4, 2020
Congrats brodie🤟🏽 https://t.co/SzVA1p2KmI— Isaiah Crowell (@IsaiahCrowell9) September 4, 2020
Welcome to the family bro ❤️ https://t.co/3HBmZq1XnG— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) September 4, 2020
Congrats!!! So Proud!!! Keep Grinding!!! #Dare2BGreat #BAD #EaglePride https://t.co/jIDJj7uI2m— Todd Willert (@CoachWillert) September 4, 2020
NEW VIDEO: Zyun Reeves: NC State liked his size, ability to move https://t.co/mcOdeyPvRS pic.twitter.com/rFlA7rcTrj— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) September 4, 2020
Big (6-7) time in state commitment for NC State. https://t.co/kOALCEwnN2— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) September 4, 2020
Let's go bro gang 4L imma see u in the league fasho ‼‼❤ https://t.co/FNAnqnCiWa— Jaden Lindsay (@Jaden30075709) September 4, 2020
