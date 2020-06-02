NC State football picked up a huge piece in its 2021 recruiting class when four-star receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., announced his decision.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder missed his junior season with an ACL injury in his knee, but as a sophomore he showed his potential while making 25 receptions for 511 yards and seven touchdowns while helping East Forsyth win the first of back-to-back state 4-A titles.

Throughout the course of his recruitment, Crowell accumulated a long offer list that also included Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

Rivals.com ranks Crowell as the No. 146 prospect in the nation, the No. 26 receiver in the country and the No. 9 recruit in the state of North Carolina.

Here is an analysis of Crowell's commitment to NC State.