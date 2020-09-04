Q&A with Pack commit Zyun Reeves
NC State lands three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves
NC State Wolfpack football recruiting commitment analysis: Zyun Reeves
Three-star defensive end Zyun Reeves committed to NC State Friday and became the 18th commitment of the Wolfpack 2021 class.
The Wolfpacker spoke with Reeves Friday afternoon following his announcement. See what the newest Pack commit had to say about his decision:
🐺🔴⚪️#AGTG🙏🏾#Committed— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) September 4, 2020
(@PackFootball/@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS) pic.twitter.com/VuSfHK5IcX
