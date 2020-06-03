Social media reaction: Micah Crowell's NC State commitment
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to Crowell's commitment.
COMMITTED— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) June 2, 2020
Thank you God !!
Happy birthday mom!!❤️❤️@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS pic.twitter.com/gSslTHtphh
Homegrown Red Light is on. #1Pack1Goal #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/J0O6qYjZdp— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 3, 2020
“There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.” Big day for @PackFootball program yesterday so with great honor today I say THE RED LIGHT IS ON! @StateCoachD @coachwiles @Coach_Merci @BillyGlasscock4 #1Pack1Goal #HTT #GoPack pic.twitter.com/4vSHQtB6Hu— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) June 3, 2020
👀 Newest STUD WR Commit got @CoachGMcDonald like ..... #webuildingsomethingspecial #bigtime #HTT #whosnext #WPN pic.twitter.com/s2rjIIEStI— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) June 3, 2020
Respecting #blackouttuesday - and all that it stands for - I wanted to officially welcome our newest WR Commit to the 🐺Wolfpack Family .... BOOM 💣 #PackUnited #whosnext pic.twitter.com/ABFdT8M9Vo— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) June 3, 2020
yes sir!!! this is what I love to see. https://t.co/DMENuLqmiY— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) June 2, 2020
Yesssirrr bro 🐺💪🏾 https://t.co/XLS9JA55E4— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) June 2, 2020
Yessir welcome🔴⚪️‼️ https://t.co/J7EnffV8Of— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) June 2, 2020
Yessir ❤️@CrowellMicah https://t.co/qSImsZTKrH— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) June 2, 2020
😎.. welcome home fam!🤞🏾 https://t.co/SYLglkRcWD— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) June 2, 2020
Yesuhh🤘🏽 welcome🐺💯 https://t.co/bpdThRofIE— Jordan Houston (@ballout_jordo) June 2, 2020
2 mins @CrowellMicah— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) June 2, 2020
#NCState has landed a commitment from #Rivals250 WR Micah Crowell. More from @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/ePGmfZ10Me— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) June 2, 2020
Heck yes! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/EDtz05XEiX— WolfPack2021 (@PackGang2020) June 2, 2020
LET'S GOOOOO MICAH!!! WELCOME TO THE FAM!!! #WPN #HTT pic.twitter.com/Cg36dUcg2W— Pack Recruiting (@WPNRecruiting) June 2, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook