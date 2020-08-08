It was a long wait, marked by a delay of a potential announcement a month ago, but on Saturday afternoon NC State got the news it was hoping to receive: a commitment from Poole.

The NC State Wolfpack football coaches have been targeting three-star linebacker Jordan Poole from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C., since he shined during a summer camp after his sophomore year.

The 6-foot, 215-pounder had narrowed his choices to NC State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech despite also having offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Virginia.

He was well familiar with NC State, having visited for multiple games and being relatives with former Stanly County products and Wolfpack players B.J. Hill and C.J. Clark. Hill now plays for the New York Giants while Clark is a redshirt freshman for NC State.

Poole, who has been selected to play in the All-American game in San Antonio, Texas in January, ran 113 times for 1,534 yards and 21 touchdowns on offense (in eight games) and had 36 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, a pick and a forced fumble as a junior.

He is NC State’s 17th verbal commitment in the 2020 class and also its second linebacker, joining three-star Caden Fordham from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles. Fordham picked the Wolfpack in June over offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.