 2021 NC State football commit Thornton Gentry talks about his future with the Wolfpack.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 15:33:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Thornton Gentry ready to play wherever needed for NC State

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State football picked up its second offensive line commit in the class of 2021 this week after two-star lineman Thornton Gentry verbally committed to the Wolfpack Thursday.

Gentry is now the seventh commitment of the Wolfpack's 2021 class as well as the sixth offensive prospect of the group.

Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gentry is the starting right tackle for the Chapin High School in Chapin, S.C. His father, Justin Gentry, is the head coach of the football team at Chapin High.

Rivals.com has Gentry listed as an offensive tackle according to his profile, but the newest Pack commit told The Wolfpacker he was recruited as both a tackle and a guard by NC State.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}