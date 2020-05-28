Thornton Gentry ready to play wherever needed for NC State
NC State football picked up its second offensive line commit in the class of 2021 this week after two-star lineman Thornton Gentry verbally committed to the Wolfpack Thursday.
Gentry is now the seventh commitment of the Wolfpack's 2021 class as well as the sixth offensive prospect of the group.
Committed‼️‼️‼️Go Pack baby🔴⚪️🐺🐺@StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachThunder_45 @PackFootball @247Sports pic.twitter.com/NTLWtZT9b5— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) May 28, 2020
Measuring in at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gentry is the starting right tackle for the Chapin High School in Chapin, S.C. His father, Justin Gentry, is the head coach of the football team at Chapin High.
Rivals.com has Gentry listed as an offensive tackle according to his profile, but the newest Pack commit told The Wolfpacker he was recruited as both a tackle and a guard by NC State.
