Commitment breakdown: N.C. State lands LB Jordan Poole
The recruitment of Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly linebacker Jordan Poole took off after an impressive junior season where he was an impact player on both sides of the ball. In At the end of his recruitment, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina were the only three teams left standing but he ended up deciding to commit to N.C. State
WHAT N.C. STATE IS GETTING
Poole isn't the biggest or strongest outside linebacker but he might be the fastest recruit at that position in this class. He can make plays all over the field and has a great nose for the ball. Poole is a big hitter that can send ball carriers flying. Poole is an every-down linebacker with the ability to come off the edge to create pressure and the speed to be very reliable in coverage. Look for Poole to also create momentum shifting turnovers because he does have good ball skills too.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WOLFPACK
N.C. State has invested a lot of time and energy to get Poole’s commitment and they are surely glad that those efforts were not wasted. Poole has a number of connections to N.C. State and that was what helped tip the scales in their favor in the end. Poole is this first linebacker commitment in this recruiting class and their ninth in-state commitment. Poole is bringing a unique skillset to the N.C. State linebacker corps and should help the group perform at a higher level in passing situations.