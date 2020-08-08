The recruitment of Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly linebacker Jordan Poole took off after an impressive junior season where he was an impact player on both sides of the ball. In At the end of his recruitment, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina were the only three teams left standing but he ended up deciding to commit to N.C. State

WHAT N.C. STATE IS GETTING

Poole isn't the biggest or strongest outside linebacker but he might be the fastest recruit at that position in this class. He can make plays all over the field and has a great nose for the ball. Poole is a big hitter that can send ball carriers flying. Poole is an every-down linebacker with the ability to come off the edge to create pressure and the speed to be very reliable in coverage. Look for Poole to also create momentum shifting turnovers because he does have good ball skills too.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WOLFPACK