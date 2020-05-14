Social media reaction: NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has landed its top target at quarterback.
When Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to McLaughlin's commitment.
I have found a home, all glory to God. Committed to NC State. #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/HRA1sxwR11— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) May 14, 2020
Breaking: Denmark (Ga.) QB Aaron McLaughlin commits to #NCState. He made the call last night and he says this commitment is different.— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) May 14, 2020
STORY: https://t.co/V4QX3QcQAP
• @11_apm @DenmarkFootbal1 @TheWolfpacker @rivalsmike @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney
pic.twitter.com/gUSJDfb9sg
The Red Light is on Wolfpack Nation!!! pic.twitter.com/WQzuKuZlkV— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 14, 2020
BOOM! 😎✊🏾 https://t.co/PVzVABAmF4— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) May 14, 2020
Congrats to #Elite11 Finals invitee Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) on his commitment to NC State!#WPN🐺— Elite11 (@Elite11) May 14, 2020
CC: @DangeRussWilson @Mike_Glennon @DevinLeary1 @EvansTy18 https://t.co/irz3nsIooP
May 14, 2020
#1Pack1Goal #HTT #GoPack pic.twitter.com/j9qIWdktHX— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) May 14, 2020
LIGHT IT RED FOR OUR GUY!! 🚨#Pack21 Savages Only | #HTT pic.twitter.com/pnOxUrDHOB— Munday Tatum (@munday_tatum) May 14, 2020
WPN LET’S GO! 😭#Pack21 pic.twitter.com/02Vwk1bMvI— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) May 14, 2020
I’m with ya @nellez_ https://t.co/86CcuKRssl pic.twitter.com/1GedFb1Ye5— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
WOW - latest Offensive commit got the offensive staff like .... #whosnext #QBU pic.twitter.com/38ApcI0HwV— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 14, 2020
Yes sir the Red Light is bright! #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/hBOLG4zJ40— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) May 14, 2020
Vibes today 🐺🐺‼️#LightItRed/#QBU/#WPN/#Pack21 pic.twitter.com/neYkNFGhf2— JJ Daugherty (@Coach_JJdoc) May 14, 2020
“How ‘bout that Wolfpack!!” 🚨🚨Light it Red🚨🚨🐺🐺‼️ #HTT pic.twitter.com/Sib637YYxg— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) May 14, 2020
LIGHT IT RED!!! 🚨🚨🚨 #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/aPNxHJugQb— Austin Shelton (@ustinShelton) May 14, 2020
#WPN Yesirrr 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/WOrPOgE0vU— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook