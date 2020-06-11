News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star NC State commit Caden Fordham formed close ties with Tony Gibson

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State picked up its ninth commitment in the class of 2021 when three-star athlete Caden Fordham verbally committed to the Wolfpack late Tuesday night.

Fordham, listed at 6-foot-1, 180-pounds according to Rivals.com, comes from Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. He becomes the first Pack commit in the class from the state of Florida and the fourth from outside the state of North Carolina.

Months removed from his last official weigh-in, the three-star has gone through a significant body transformation and says his muscle gain impacted the position he was being targeted for by NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}