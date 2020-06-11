NC State picked up its ninth commitment in the class of 2021 when three-star athlete Caden Fordham verbally committed to the Wolfpack late Tuesday night.

Fordham, listed at 6-foot-1, 180-pounds according to Rivals.com, comes from Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. He becomes the first Pack commit in the class from the state of Florida and the fourth from outside the state of North Carolina.

Months removed from his last official weigh-in, the three-star has gone through a significant body transformation and says his muscle gain impacted the position he was being targeted for by NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.