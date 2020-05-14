Aaron McLaughlin has had a lot of time to think about his future over the last two months. Due to the Coronavirus, school has been out. There is no spring practice. College coaches consistently are recruiting him.

After sifting through it all, the 6-foot-5, 220 pound quarterback at Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has made his decision, and decided to commit to North Carolina State.

It happened late Wednesday evening.

"I just told the coaches," McLaughlin said Tuesday night. "My dad was on the phone with coach Beck kind of telling him where I was at with recruiting, so I stepped in, I started talking to him, then I got on the phone with coach Doeren.

"I talked to coach Doeren about my decision, then got back on the phone with coach Beck to talk some more.

"I am not sure if they saw it coming or not. I don't think so because I haven't talked about it much. I think they were a little surprised and we all were really excited."

The Wolfpack beat out schools like Arkansas, Arizona, Louisville and Miami for McLaughlin. He has visited Raleigh a handful of times, he has gotten close with the coaching staff, and this decision has been lingering on his mind for some time.

"Back when I decommitted from Auburn (February 4), I can say I really started leaning a little towards North Carolina State. They have always been there with me. Within 10 minutes of my decommitment, every coach on their staff had contacted me.

"They have been very constant with me and they have made me feel like a priority for them.

"With all that is going on, I don't know when we will be able to take visits again, and I just knew I was ready. I knew I didn't need to wait any longer — I knew I wanted to go to North Carolina State.

"It was the right time."

This is McLaughlin's second commitment. This first one happened before his junior year, and since that decision, he feels he has grown up, and this decision is different.

"I can say I am more mature and I know I did not rush it this time," said McLaughlin. "I was actually on a visit when I committed to Auburn, and now, I am at home, and I still have that feeling about North Carolina State.

"This is definitely a different decision. North Carolina State is the school for me and I know that.

"They push academics. They have great history with quarterbacks. They push players to be better men, not just football players. I know North Carolina State is the school — it is definitely the school for me."