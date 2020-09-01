Swainsboro, Ga., is a small community of less than 10,000 people in rural Georgia where US Routes 1 and 80 intersects.

If you keep going US-80 eastbound for a couple of hours you will run into Savannah. Go north on US-1 and you’ll be in Augusta in about one and a half hours.

Needless to say, the people of Swainsboro know each other well, thus Swainsboro High School football head coach Scott Roberts was well aware of a pair of twins named Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough as they were progressing through middle school.

When the Seabrough twins were eighth graders, Roberts was just hoping they’d give football a chance. Now as the two prepare for Swainsboro's Friday season opener, the two seniors are ACC bound to play for NC State.

“When they are in the eighth grade, we knew that they were going to be good athletes,” Roberts noted. “At that time, they thought they were basketball players. We just wanted to try to get them involved and not to just limit themselves to basketball.

"We just told them you never know what kind of opportunities are going to be out there.”