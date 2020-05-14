On Thursday afternoon, three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga., went public with his verbal commitment to the NC State Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound McLaughlin is rated by Rivals.com as the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 24 prospect in talent-rich Georgia. He is the Wolfpack's fifth verbal commitment in the 2021 class.

As a junior, McLaughlin completed 134 of 220 passes for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven picks in 10 games while helping Denmark go 7-3 in the second year of the program. He also rushed 79 times for 284 yards and nine scores.

Here is an analysis of McLaughlin's commitment: