Love, who was offered by NC State in the summer following his freshman year in high school, picked the Wolfpack over earlier offers from, among others, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.

NC State football landed its third verbal commitment in the 2021 class after long-time target and three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., announced his decision Friday.

Love has always held NC State in high regard.

“They are close to home,” Love said. “The coaches have never told me anything that wasn’t true, and I know players on the team. They think I can make an early impact on the team.”

Love had also previously visited NC State for the spring game last year and was back in July for the Alpha Wolf Showcase event. In January, he went to a junior day. He also knows several current players on the Wolfpack roster and was a high school teammate of redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier.

“They send people to the NFL every year and develop people that go there,” Love said. “I know people who went there and got better in one year or even in a few weeks. You can grow as a person.”

Love also appreciated the team effort in recruiting him.

“I had three coaches in [NCSU head] Coach [Dave] Doeren, [NCSU wide receivers] Coach [George] McDonald and [cornerbacks] Coach [Brian] Mitchell,” Love said. “They told me I have the chance to come play early.

"I looked at their roster and the players they have now, and I have a shot. I know nothing will be given to me, and that I have to come in and work. That is something they did say.”

As a junior, Love (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) had 23 tackles (17 solo) and an interception in 10 games. He also returned a fumble for 20 yards. Rivals.com ranks Love as the No. 43 rising senior in the loaded class of 2021 in-state class.

Love joins three-star, in-state receivers Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond County High in Rockingham and Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville as the Wolfpack’s three pledges thus far.

Love has a few more in mind he'd like to recruit.

“I would go after [running back] Will Shipley, [quarterback] Aaron McLaughlin and [safety] Sean Brown would be my three off the top of my head,” Love said.

Shipley and McLaughlin are four-star talents, with Shipley playing at Weddington High in Matthews, N.C., and McLaughlin at Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga. Brown is a two-star safety and Love's teammate. Brown has offers from NC State, Louisville and Wake Forest.

