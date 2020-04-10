Mario Love expected to be quality performer at NC State
NC State offered Cornelius (N.C.) Hough junior cornerback Mario Love Jr. early in the process and stayed loyal to him throughout.
Love repaid that loyalty with a verbal commitment Friday, and Hough coach Matthew Jenkins believes the Wolfpack got a quality player.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news