{{ timeAgo('2020-06-02 17:15:40 -0500') }} football

Coach: NC State commit Micah Crowell is a dream come true

Matt Carter
TheWolfpacker

The day that four-star receiver Micah Crowell walked through the doors of East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., as a freshman head coach Todd Willert sensed something special.

Willert has been coaching high school football for over two decades, and he now has two state title rings at East Forsyth. Through his experience, he developed that feel for knowing when a big-time talent is in his presence.

“It’s just different,” Willert noted. “You can tell when they walk in they are just different.”

Willert proved correct. Crowell developed into a four-star, Rivals250 recruit that committed to NC State on Tuesday afternoon, but there is more to him than talent, Willert insisted.

“At the end of the day, the best thing about Micah Crowell is he’s a great person,” Willert said. “He really is. Being a coach and I say that, if you are a good person like that and then to have athletic ability and all the stuff he has, it’s a dream come true to coach.

“They are blessed to just get a great young man.”

NC State Wolfpack football commit Micah Crowell caught 25 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns to help East Forsyth to a state title in 2018.
Crowell caught 25 passes for 511 yards and seven scores to help East Forsyth to a state title in 2018. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
