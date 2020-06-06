News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 14:29:09 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: CB Nate Evans

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State football picked up a commitment Thursday evening when former Tennessee pledge Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder missed most of his junior season with a knee injury but he is still well-regarded. Rivals.com ranks Evans as the No. 56 cornerback in the country and the No. 19 recruit in the state of Virginia.

Here is an analysis of Evans' commitment to NC State.

Nate Evans announced his commitment to NC State Wolfpack football on Thursday.
Evans announced his commitment to NC State on Thursday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}