NC State football picked up a commitment Thursday evening when former Tennessee pledge Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder missed most of his junior season with a knee injury but he is still well-regarded. Rivals.com ranks Evans as the No. 56 cornerback in the country and the No. 19 recruit in the state of Virginia.

Here is an analysis of Evans' commitment to NC State.