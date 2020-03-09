News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 16:24:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: New NC State commit Julian Gray brings strong work ethic

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Julian Gray could have played at other high schools, but has remained loyal to Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High.

In some ways the junior wide receiver prospect had similar options, but elected to play for NC State, where he verbally committed Saturday night. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Gray will bolster the Wolfpack’s speed at the position, having run 10.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.92 in the 200. He caught 57 passes for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games played.

Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell junior wide receiver Julian Gray verbally committed to NC State on Saturday.
Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell junior wide receiver Julian Gray verbally committed to NC State on Saturday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}