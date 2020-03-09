Julian Gray could have played at other high schools, but has remained loyal to Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell High.

In some ways the junior wide receiver prospect had similar options, but elected to play for NC State, where he verbally committed Saturday night. He picked the Wolfpack over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Gray will bolster the Wolfpack’s speed at the position, having run 10.84 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.92 in the 200. He caught 57 passes for 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games played.