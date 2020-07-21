Social media reaction: Lyndon Cooper commits to NC State
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When three-star tight offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper from Carrollton (Ga.) announced his commitment to NC State on Monday evening, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media after his decision was announced:
COMMITED!!🐺⚪️🔴#WPN pic.twitter.com/93LXM0slrt— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
Turn on the Red Light Wolfpack Nation!!! #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/qmEuypNN4b— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) July 20, 2020
Current mood! We just got BETTER!!! pic.twitter.com/BD5ynWykaU— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) July 20, 2020
Great day today - OL got better and @CoachGarrisonOL feeling 🔥 right about now. #HugABigGuy #whosnext #WinUpfront #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/mcInQyykwe— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) July 20, 2020
💣 BOOM !!! The Newest member of our Wolfpack 🐺 family be blocking dudes like .... #HugABigGuy #whosnext #LetsgoPack #WPN pic.twitter.com/0D13WxJC88— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) July 20, 2020
Wait for it, Wait for it! Yep that is bright red. Love lighting it up to start the week. #Pack21 #CultureDriven pic.twitter.com/PkriLcHQuu— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) July 20, 2020
Yessir my boy🐺🐺 @LyndonCooper5 https://t.co/B8LqrElTj4— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) July 20, 2020
Yessirrr brudda welcome to the fam https://t.co/9NQBkFvXqh— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) July 20, 2020
GANGER https://t.co/hIPruO2gvg— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) July 20, 2020
Uh wait a minute now, Uh Ohhhhhhh #WPN gone head and turn the 🚨🚨 on. Midwest ✈️ GA✈️NC 🐺🐺🏈 #HTT pic.twitter.com/L9Pk8Q2MkT— Coach Merci Falaise (@Coach_Merci) July 20, 2020
NC State lands offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper. https://t.co/QLsRYWGOtn— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 20, 2020
