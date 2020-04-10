News More News
NC State football commitment analysis: Cornerback Mario Love Jr.

Matt Carter
NC State football added its third verbal commitment of the 2021 class when three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., announced his pledge. Love also had picked up offers from, among others, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.

Here is an analysis of Love's commitment.

Three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. verbally committed to NC State Wolfpack football on Friday.
Love is the third player to make a verbal commitment to NC State in the 2021 class. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
