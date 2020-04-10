NC State football commitment analysis: Cornerback Mario Love Jr.
NC State football added its third verbal commitment of the 2021 class when three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., announced his pledge. Love also had picked up offers from, among others, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.
Here is an analysis of Love's commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news