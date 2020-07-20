Three-star Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper’s 17th birthday will be one to remember, and not even his going-on-two-year-old nephew getting his hands on the birthday cake prematurely could ruin it.

At 6 p.m., Cooper made official what he had quietly done on Friday: making a commitment to NC State.

“It was crazy,” Cooper admitted. “In a matter of seconds I had people reach out. I was just smiling. My family was happy for me. It just put a big smile on me.”