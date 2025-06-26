Senior WR Jaire Richburg stays home with NC State

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Richburg verbally committed to the Wolfpack after officially visiting this past weekend, and unofficially visiting both June 5 and June 12. He picked NC State over Virginia Tech and Penn State among others.

Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth senior wide receiver Jaire Richburg move to football has given him the chance to play for NC State.

Richburg has been recruited by coach Dave Doeren and wide receiver coach Joker Phillips for over a year and a half. He was offered Nov. 13, 2023, just a few months into starting his prep football career.

Richburg has P4 offers from NC State, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Additionally, he has offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall and Temple. High Point and Albany have offered him in basketball.

Richburg attended Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian his freshman year, and then transferred to East Forsyth and decided to go out for football at wide receiver. He played the first half of the year on the junior varsity squad, and then was called up to the varsity team.

Richburg has caught 102 passes for 1,579 yards and 22 touchdowns the last two years. He had 60 receptions for 990 yards and 13 touchdowns, and added five kickoff returns for a 23.2 average his junior campaign. The Eagles went 13-1 before falling 37-21 to Matthews (N.C.) Weddington on Dec. 6 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Richburg topped 100 yards in three games, with 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 61-14 win over Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds on Oct. 18.

Richburg will be playing with CP3 traveling team at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., this July. He plans to graduate from high school next December.