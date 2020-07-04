The twins are the first tight end commitments for the Wolfpack for 2021 and are the 14th and 15th commitments of the Pack's class.

Class of 2021 three-star tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough, twin brothers from Swainsboro High in Swainsboro, Ga., committed to NC State Saturday morning in an announcement via Twitter.

While both recruited as tight ends, the two athletes play on both sides of the ball for Swainsboro High.

Cedric grabbed 58 receptions as a junior in 2019 for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense, he added 11 total tackles including eight solo and three assisted.

Fredrick caught 36 receptions last season for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. He did more damage on the defensive end than his brother, however, with 37 totals tackles (21 solo, 16 assisted) in 12 games.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story.