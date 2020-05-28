Social media reaction: NC State lands offensive lineman Thornton Gentry
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When Thornton Gentry from Chapin High in Chapin, S.C., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Thursday afternoon, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to Gentry's commitment.
Committed‼️‼️‼️Go Pack baby🔴⚪️🐺🐺@StateCoachD @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachThunder_45 @PackFootball @247Sports pic.twitter.com/NTLWtZT9b5— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) May 28, 2020
#Pack21 Turn on the Red Light Wolfpack Nation!!! pic.twitter.com/uiQAKRQGor— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) May 28, 2020
Feeling!!! pic.twitter.com/wficv3Y38i— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) May 28, 2020
Yes sir!! Welcome to the family https://t.co/4pyJ2k21Jb— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) May 28, 2020
Welcome to the family bro ❤️@GentryThornton https://t.co/DvQPEPrjxI— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) May 28, 2020
PIPE ME UP!!!!!!! 4Lifers💚 https://t.co/GP8b1FnUo5— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) May 28, 2020
Newest OL Commit got @CoachGarrisonOL like ... #OLRules #HugABigGuy #whosnext #WolfpackNation pic.twitter.com/hQV6kt52fU— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) May 26, 2020
How bout that Wolfpack! Light it Red! 🐺🐺‼️#HTT pic.twitter.com/PQoPMsjGVq— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) May 28, 2020
NC State lands a long-time target on the OL: https://t.co/VARKfSZM3o— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 28, 2020
That’s my boy! Congrats man! https://t.co/iZ1ZE5T3Hg— Hank Manos (@hank_manos) May 28, 2020
#NCState lands a commitment from South Carolina OL Thornton Gentry https://t.co/AlLGQMmi5B @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/TUBXuYVlP5— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 28, 2020
