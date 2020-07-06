NC State Wolfpack football added a pair of commitments on the Fourth of July when twins and three-star tight ends Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough announced their decisions.

Cedric grabbed 58 receptions as a junior in 2019 for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense, he added 11 total tackles, including eight solo and three assisted.

Fredrick caught 36 receptions last season for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. He did more damage on the defensive end than his brother, however, with 37 totals tackles (21 solo, 16 assisted) in 12 games and added an interception.

Rivals.com ranks Cedric the No. 77 player in Georgia while Fredrick checks in one spot later. In terms of tight ends nationally, Cedric is No. 31 and Fredrick No. 33. Both are reportedly around 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

Here is an analysis of their commitment.