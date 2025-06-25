NC State earns commitment from OL Landry Brede

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect became the Wolfpack’s second offensive line commitment and 11th overall commit for the class of 2026.

Mentor (Ohio) High senior offensive lineman Landry Brede visited five colleges for official visits and ended his recruitment Wednesday.

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Brede on Feb. 5, 2025, and was the point man on his recruitment.

Brede had officially visited Northwestern on May 30-June 1, North Carolina on June 6-8, and Pittsburgh on June 13-15.

Brede has P4 offers from NC State, Arkansas, Boston College, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Brede additionally has offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion, Toledo, UNLV and Western Michigan.