News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 10:18:13 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: Wide receiver Julian Gray

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

On Saturday, NC State football got on the board in the 2021 class with a commitment from three-star receiver Julian Gray of Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C.

Here is an analysis of Gray's commitment.

Three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C. committed to NC State on Saturday.
Gray is NC State's first commitment in the 2021 class. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}