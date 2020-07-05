Social media reaction: Seabrough twins pick the Pack
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?
When three-star tight end twin brothers Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough from Swainsboro (Ga.) announced their commitments to NC State on Saturday morning, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.
Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to the Seabrough brothers' commitments.
ℂ𝕆𝕄𝕄𝕀𝕋𝕋𝔼𝔻..🐺🔴@CoachGoebbel @Rivals @_DwightSmith @scottroberts11 @247Sports @PackFootball @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/8EBvLHxtLH— Cédd🙃 (@CedricSeabrough) July 4, 2020
COMMITTED....🖊 https://t.co/N4Se0Sl1I3— @Fredseabrough (@FSeabrough) July 4, 2020
Red Light 4th of July x2!!! pic.twitter.com/kYLztnLheH— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) July 4, 2020
4th of July & we are seeing Red again. Light it up! What? 2x #Pack21 pic.twitter.com/d01o81ioOs— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) July 4, 2020

Is you want one, you better want the other because the Seabrough twins in Swainsboro, Ga. say they are a "package deal" and that they are definitely going to the same college.— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) November 12, 2019
Could that be #NCState? The Pack offered first.
More on the talented due here: https://t.co/MZXOc56WTI pic.twitter.com/M6cnHMbtRd
Welcome to the family 🐺❤️ https://t.co/zc4CN2hmoo— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) July 4, 2020
Yesssir brudda https://t.co/3HV25SzI0r— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) July 4, 2020
Welcome to the fam brudda https://t.co/UpOWSbH8ng— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) July 4, 2020
💣 💣 BOOM BOOM - @CoachGoebbel getting it done ... #doubletrouble #whosnext #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/5i4WiLXW9s— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) July 4, 2020
