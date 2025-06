Mentor (Ohio) High senior left tackle Landry Brede valued relationships the most in his college recruitment.

Brede officially visited Northwestern, Pittsburgh, North Carolina and NC State, and the conversations he had with Wolfpack offensive line coach Garett Tujague proved the difference Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, who is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, was offered by Tujague on Feb. 5, 2025, and he forged a strong recruiting relationship over the next 4 1/2 months.