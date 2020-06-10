News More News
Social media reaction: Caden Fordham commits to NC State

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
Ever wondered how NC State football coaches react when they get the news that the Wolfpack has earned a new commitment?

When Caden Fordham from Bolles High in Jacksonville, Fla., announced his verbal commitment to NC State on Twitter Tuesday night, Wolfpack fans got a taste of what happens inside the Murphy Center.

Here are some of the highlights on social media of the reaction to Fordham's commitment.

