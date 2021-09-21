Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Wolfpack Football's Class of 2022

Every time the NC State Wolfpack acquires a new football commitment, the bell tower lights up red. Not literally, but metaphorically on social media. In honor of the tradition head coach Dave Doeren brought to Raleigh, we've named our commitment tracker accordingly. Below is a list in chronological order (most recent first) of each of NC State's class of 2022 football commits. We will update this list each time the red light comes on:

NC State quarterback commit MJ Morris is the fifth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class according to Rivals.

Three-star receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (Greensboro, N.C.)

Three-star defensive lineman Davin Jackson (Sumter, S.C.)

Read more: NC State lands Greensboro receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. NC State football commitment analysis: Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. 2020 stats: He made 44 receptions for 594 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. Timmons also returned 12 punts for an average of 14.8 yards and a touchdown. Bio: Timmons, who also runs track, first emerged on NC State'a radar in the summer when he performed well at the Pack's summer camp. Also at the camp had been three-star receiver Wesley Grimes from Millbrook High in Raleigh. Grimes had a previous offer from NC State and was an established priority at the position. Timmons though more than held his own in comparison to the other receivers, including Grimes. When Grimes selected Wake Forest, the Wolfpack quickly moved to offer Timmons, who was a brief commitment to James Madison over the summer, a scholarship. Timmons accepted two days later.

Read more: NC State lands a commitment from DL Davin Jackson NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Davin Jackson Social media reaction: Davin Jackson commits to NC State 2020 stats: He had 56 tackles, including 26.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks, as a junior in 10 games. Bio: Jackson became the third defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class when he committed on Aug. 1, days after having surgery to repair a torn ACL that will cost him his senior season of high school football. NC State was one of the first Power Five schools to jump on Jackson. He picked up an offer from home state South Carolina after an individual camp workout there, and he also made an official visit to Syracuse. Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina were two more programs heavily in the mix. Jackson is also a standout high school wrestler.

Three-star running back Bennett Galloway (Chapin, S.C.)

Four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland (Tampa, Fla.)

Read more: Four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland commits to NC State NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland 2020 stats: In nine games, produced 46 tackles, 18.0 for loss, 11.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery. Bio: Cleveland was the fourth four-star prospect to commit to NC State in the month of June. The 6-3, 265-pounder fits the prototype of what the program is looking for in its three-man defensive front. Cleveland is ranked No. 28 among defensive end prospects nationally and No. 49 overall among 2022 prospects from the competitive state of Florida. Along with NC State, he received notable offers from Auburn, Florida State, California, Penn State, Miami, Arizona State and Virginia among several others.

Three-star defensive back Isaiah Crowell (Kernersville, N.C.)

Read more: NC State lands commitment from in-state DB Isaiah Crowell Coach: Isaiah Crowell is an old-school defensive back NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive back Isaiah Crowell 2020 stats: In seven games, 75 tackles, 6.0 for loss, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. Bio: Crowell is the younger brother of Wolfpack freshman wide receiver Micah Crowell, who was a four-star commit in the 2020 class. Isaiah played safety in high school and will likely play nickel once he arrives in Raleigh. The No. 19 overall prospect in the 2022 class from the state of North Carolina also received notable offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State.

Four-star running back Michael Allen (Greenville, N.C.)

Read more: Four-star running back Michael Allen commits to NC State NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Michael Allen Four-star RB Michael Allen excited about his decision 2019 stats: In 11 games, 906 rushing yards (7.1 per rush) on 128 carries, 11 touchdowns, 24 receptions for 284 yards and five touchdowns. Also returned 10 kicks for 237 yards and one touchdown. Bio: Allen was the third four-star prospect to commit to NC State in the month of June and was the No. 1 running back on the Pack's board. The 5-9, 186-pounder was ranked 10th overall among 2022 prospects from the state of North Carolina and 25th among running backs nationally according to Rivals. Allen held notable offers from NC State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Appalachian State.

Three-star athlete Daejuan Thompson (Whiteville, N.C.)

Read more: Daejuan Thompson saw no reason to wait anymore NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Deajuan Thompson Coach: NC State is getting a hard worker in Daejuan Thompson 2019 stats: N/A Bio: Thompson is a standout athlete that played linebacker, running back and return kicks for Whiteville (N.C.) High. He was the second of two commits the Wolfpack landed in one night, announcing his decision less than 30 minutes after four-star linebacker Torren Wright committed to the Pack. In one evening, NC State added two members that will represent the future linebackers group in Carter-Finley Stadium. Thompson held notable offers from NC State, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Duke and East Carolina.

Four-star linebacker Torren Wright (Kannapolis, N.C.)

Read more: NC State lands in-state Rivals250 LB Torren Wright NC State football commitment analysis: Linebacker Torren Wright NC State gets a commit double-dip, including four-star Torren Wright 2019 stats: In 9 games, produced 84 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 3.0 sacks and 1.0 fumble recovery. Bio: Wright was the first of two commitments in one night for NC State, and he became the second Wolfpack commit at the time to be ranked inside the Rivals250. The only other, four-star quarterback MJ Morris, has since fallen from the Rivals250, which makes Wright the only representative of the Pack inside the national rankings. Wright is also ranked eighth overall among 2022 prospects from the state of North Carolina and No. 20 nationally among outside linebackers. Along with NC State, he held notable offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Three-star defensive end Nick Campbell (Minneola, Fla.)

Four-star quarterback MJ Morris (Carrollton, Ga.)

Three-star center Rylan Vann (Cary, N.C.)