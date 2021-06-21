NC State football commitment analysis: Running back Michael Allen

At the Stack Sports Regional Showcase in Virginia Beach on Nov. 8 (formerly known as the Nike Opening), Allen checked in at 5-foot-9, 203 pounds. He was laser timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 39.8-inch vertical leap. He also added a 4.50 second shuttle time.

That equaled an overall rating of 111.30. For some perspective, anything above 100 would be considered elite.

For further evidence of Allen's speed, he was second in the 2020 indoor track season at the state 3-A finals in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.45 seconds and third in the 2019 finals of the outdoor 100 with a mark of 10.86 seconds, which came after he set a personal best of 10.70 seconds in the prelims.

Unofficially, that latter time would be faster than any track 100 time posted by a current NC State player. We have freshman receiver Chris Scott with the fastest at 10.79 seconds. His indoor 55-time of 6.28 seconds in the conference finals in 2019 would top freshman wideout Anthony Smith's 6.36 seconds for the fastest in that race on the team.